Wilder vs Ortiz 2: D Smoke and Bankroll Freddie to perform at Friday’s weigh-in

RINGSIDE

Hip-hop artists D Smoke and Bankroll Freddie will perform at the official open to the public weigh-in for the highly anticipated rematch between WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Cuban slugger Luis Ortiz before they headline a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, November 23 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans are invited to come out to the MGM Grand Garden Arena this Friday, November 22 with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. PT. Live performances will follow, leading up to the fighters hitting the scales at 2:30 p.m. PT.

D Smoke is fresh off of winning Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow” reality show as picked by judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. Hailing from Inglewood, California, Smoke has lent his vocals to the late Michael Jackson and collaborated with everyone from Usher, Babyface, Mary J Blige, and Jahiem, to Missy Elliot, Timbaland, and The Pussycat Dolls, and has been honored with a ASCAP Song of the Year award. He recently released “The Inglewood High EP” on October 24 of this year, an album aiming to reveal the beauty and frustration of today’s Inglewood through the eyes of his former students.

Bankroll Freddie is quickly emerging as one of Arkansas’ hottest rappers, buoyed by support from the industry’s most in-demand label, Quality Control Music, which boasts artists such as Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and more. He started his music career in late 2017 as an independent artist and released his first mixtape in 2019. His debut album “From Trap to Rap” debuts this December and the album’s first single, “Drip Like This Remix”, features verses from two of today’s hottest rappers in Lil Baby and Young Dolph.