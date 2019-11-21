Lewis Benson looks forward to Kieran Gething Golden Contract bout

RINGSIDE

Lewis Benson is quietly confident he’s ready to stun all of his #GoldenContract rivals – starting on Friday.

Scotland’s ‘Kid Caramel’ (12-2, 2 KOs) was selected first on Tuesday’s draw and will face Welsh champion Kieran Gething (9-2-1, 2 KOs) on Friday night at York Hall; live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.

With the wind in the sails of Scottish boxing, Benson is ruling out defeat to ‘Kiwi’ after Wednesday’s entertaining press conference.

Benson said: “I’m glad Kieran has picked me. He’s a nice kid but I fancy this fight. I know he can’t beat me and I’ll show everyone that on Friday night.

“It’s pretty simple – I’m going to bring my A-game and he’s going to bring his A-game and I’m more than confident I’ll have too much in the tank for him.

“I’ve fancied this tournament since the beginning and then when the favourite pulled out, it gave me even more incentive.

“I believe I can beat all these British guys comfortably. I’ve been sizing them all up – including the Frenchman and the American – and I’m in a very good place. I’m confident.



“Training has been going very well in the lead-up to this tournament and I feel I’m in the right position at the right time here.”

Joining Benson vs. Gething in the quarter-final line-up is Logan Yoon vs. Ohara Davies, Mikey Sakyi vs. Tyrone McKenna and Mohamed Mimoune vs. Darren Surtees.