High Stakes: Lucas Bahdi to face Paraguayan champ in Niagara Falls this Saturday

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, November 23, Falls Boys Promotions (FBP) and Three Lions Promotions (TLP) present “High Stakes” at the Sheraton on the Falls Hotel, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The eight round main event will feature hometown hero Lucas “Prince” Bahdi (6-0-0, 6KOs) against two-division Paraguayan champion Victor Cardozo (29-12-2, 21KOs) of Puerto Antequera.

With three national amateur titles to his credit, Bahdi is Niagara’s most decorated amateur fighter since Billy “The Kid” Irwin thrilled fans leading up to the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games. Since turning pro, Bahdi has set a torrid pace, fighting six times in under six months, recording a knockout in each and every appearance.

In his last outing, Bahdi scored his sixth sensational stoppage win, taking a TKO over Mexican veteran Victor Manuel Campos (6-9-0, 2KOs) at the Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario.

Hamilton will also be well-represented on Saturday, with Kevin Higson (17-2-0, 1KOs) and Paul Ispas (4-0-2, 1KOs) returning to action. A former unified Canadian light middleweight champion, Higson will meet Rodrigo Mejia Ortiz (14-12-3, 6KOs) for eight rounds or less in the co-main event of the evening.

Ortiz is a former two division Mexican champion, coming up just short of conquering a third division in April, dropping a split decision to Esau Herrera for the middleweight crown. An undefeated super lightweight, Ispas meets fellow up-and-comer Andres Jimenez Vargas (5-2-0) of Celaya, Mexico, in a scheduled six rounder. Ispas coming off a pair of wars with provincial rival Cody Kelly (3-2-2), settling for two six-round draws.

In a middleweight six rounder, undefeated Saint Catherines middleweight Antonio Napolitano (4-0-0, 2KOs) and Montreal road warrior Kenny Chery (2-3-0) look to write the next exciting chapter of the Ontario-Quebec rivalry. Napolitano has already exceed expectations in his first four professional contests, becoming the first man to knockdown 19 fight Jamaican veteran Ricardo Planter (6-11-2, 3KOs) on his way to a wide, six-round unanimous decision victory in September. He’s also already dipped a toe in the Ontario-Quebec rivalry, beating Adam Ayoubi of Montreal at the the Danforth Music Hall last November. For FLB and TLP, finding Napolitano a solid test was of the utmost concern when going through the matchmaking process.

In four-round welterweight action, amateur standout and undefeated professional Carolyn Redmond (1-0-0) of Guelph is back against the always tough Gisela Noemi Luna (0-3-0) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Redmond made her successful professional debut in September, stopping Veronica Diaz Marin (0-4-0) via TKO3 at the Hamilton Convention Centre. Redmond was also a decorated amateur, amassing 75 fights and multiple provincial crowns. Across the ring, Luna is no stranger to Canadian fight fans. Back in March, she battled Tanja Ovsenik (3-0-0, 1KOs) for the four round distance in Toronto, dropping a hard fought unanimous decision.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara Falls.