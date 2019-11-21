First class international UFC Gym now open in Woking

RINGSIDE

Following hot on the heels of Europe’s first ever UFC GYM UK opening in Nottingham, the first International CLASS UFC GYM UK is now fully operational in Woking.

The exciting new property is located in the bustling town centre (12 – 14 The Centrium, Victoria Road, Woking, GU22 7PB) on the edge of Greater London and part of the commuter belt.

This marks the first CLASS UFC GYM location to be opened in the UK as part of an exclusive 10-year partnership with TD Lifestyle plc., with plans to open more than 100 locations throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland in the largest development partnership in UFC GYM history to date.

CLASS UFC GYM is the newest concept in boutique studio fitness that focuses on a result-based and class centric format. Combining the best trainers, the best moves, and the best technologies, CLASS creates a workout that transforms not only the body but also how to approach working out. Working smarter, not harder.

CLASS UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of the internationally acclaimed UFC athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

CLASS offers a modern twist on traditional boxing and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes in a high-energy environment that is inviting to all. Led by CLASS UFC GYM accredited instructors, CLASS members are coached through 50 challenging minutes that leave you sweaty, tired, but satisfied.

The two classes, Box and HIIT are distinct yet complimentary and offer something for everyone that keeps workouts fresh. By incorporating multiple pieces of exercise equipment, workouts are constantly changing and evolving to ensure members will always be challenged.

BOXING Get ready for an invigorating and challenging boxing work out. We coach you through 7 rounds of bag work with a UFC Gym accredited instructor that will improve your speed, power and endurance while mixing in heart-pumping conditioning exercises that leave you dripping in sweat.

HIIT Pushes members to rotate rapidly through multiple circuits using strength, conditioning and agility exercises to burn maximum calories. This heart-pumping metabolic conditioning class set with high energy instruction will deliver a total fitness challenge.

CLASS UFC GYM members will also benefit from with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and high-spec recovery area, including Cryotherapy units and physiotherapy facilities.

Michael Bisping, UFC Legend and UFC GYM Ambassador Michael Bisping, said, “I love the Class UFC Gym brand and the Woking site is awesome with second to none coaches. With the added bonus of recovery corner I think Woking has something special!”

Hannah Rankin, CLASS UFC GYM instructor and IBO World Super-Welterweight Champion, said, “Class UFC Gym Woking is a fantastic new facility for people wanting to get fit. The Boxing and HiiT classes have great variety and something to suit everyone but are also easily tailored to suit your ability which makes them very inclusive. I love being a Class UFC Gym coach as the gym has an awesome upbeat vibe and I am able to deliver exciting workouts and represent a top quality brand in the process.

Dominique, Head of CLASS UFC GYM UK, said, “We are so thrilled to be part of the primary development of CLASS UFC GYM, opening the first international location. Woking is a fantastic area to be in, with such a large amount of development going on which we’ve been fortunate to be part of. CLASS UFC GYM is not a typical class workout, our Class Coaches will motivate and push you, with a fun and invigorated workout, which changes class to class.