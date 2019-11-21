The Bronze Bomber ‘figured out Szpilka, carried Stiverne like a cape’ and ‘took Breazeale’s soul’

Ringside

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Deontay Wilder gave a scary assessment of his top three stoppages ahead of a massive night of action in Las Vegas this weekend.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ uses this alternate persona to put fear into his opponents. On those three occasions, there seemed no way out for the trio.

Giving his in-ring view, the unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion broke down part of his illustrious title run.

Wilder makes the tenth defense in a highly anticipated rematch against Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz taking place Saturday night.

The return is live on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

SZPILKA

Wilder first examined his explosive ninth-round knockout of Artur Szpilka, which took place in January 2016 as Wilder successfully made his third title defense.

“It was amazing because Szpilka had a lot of Polish fans there and it was incredible to hear the roar,” said Wilder.

“He was a tricky southpaw, but I ended up figuring him out and drawing him into the corner. Then bam! It was good night.”







STIVERNE

Boxing’s longest-reigning heavyweight champion then reviewed his November 2017 destruction of former champion Bermane Stiverne.

Wilder stopped Stiverne in the rematch after Stiverne became the first fighter to go the distance against Wilder when he lost the title to him in 2015.

“This was the guy who I had taken the title from,” said Wilder. “I told him that I knew him like the back of my hand.

“In that fight, I wasn’t myself. I was possessed. Something had come over me. I remember the referee ended up on my back and I was carrying him like a cape that night.”

BREAZEALE

Finally, Wilder highlighted his latest triumph, a first round dismantling of Dominic Breazeale.

A monster right hand that immediately went viral did the damage. It gave the champion his ninth consecutive successful title defense.

“If you didn’t see that fight, go back and look at it,” said Wilder. “I took his soul out of him. I’ll never forget that knockout.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.