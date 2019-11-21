Angel and Chavez, the Barrientes twins make pro debuts on Thursday in Mexico

RINGSIDE

Prodigy twins, Angel and Chavez Barrientes, both 17-years old, will make their professional debuts this Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico.

Both Angel and Chavez will be debuting at the bantamweight division, as combined the two have won 25 nationals in the amateurs and are looking to duplicate that success in the pros.

“I am excited to make my professional debut, especially with my brother the card, and my father, who is my trainer will be there with me,” said Angel Barrientes, who goes by the nickname AK-47 and never lost an amateur tournament, winning all fourteen that he entered. “I want to show that I got what it takes to be a great professional boxer.”

Both Barrientes brothers are trained by their Richard Barrientes.

“They have both worked extremely hard, and with all they have accomplished in the amateurs, we’re excited to get rolling in the pros.” said Richard Barrientes.

“I am very motivated, I have a great team with my brother, father, family, as well as Bob Santos and Luis DeCubas Jr. helping guide my career as well,” said Chavez “The Beast” Barrientes. “I know I have the talent to be a world champion, now it is just time to show it.”

“It is rare you find fighters who have only a handful of amateur losses with nearly a hundred wins, let alone two of them who are brothers,” said Bob Santos, who will be guiding their career along with Luis DeCubas Jr. “It is exciting to see them develop in the pros since they’re really good.”