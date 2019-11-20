WBA President Gilberto Mendoza targeted in ‘malicious fake email’ attack

Ringside

📸 WBA

World Boxing Association chiefs have sent a warning in their latest newsletter confirming the targeting of President Gilberto Mendoza.

Malicious emails sent in the name of Mendoza to several boxing people have been revealed to be fake.

Releasing a warning to those in Mendoza’s address book, the WBA told anyone who receives an email to ignore the contents and report back to them.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) and its president, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, report that recent malicious messages sent to with the president’s name are fake.

Firstly, please do not respond to them. Instead forward them to our webmaster to the email: webmaster@wbaboxing.com. Secondly, they will report the accounts used to send those malicious mails take the pertinent security measures.

Similarly, when you send these emails to our webmaster, in the reference write “Notice of malicious emails using the name of the president of the WBA”.

The WBA and Mendoza disassociate themselves from the activity of promoting these malicious emails. They clarify that they have no link with the accounts or those used to send them.

The only WBA Directorate valid mails, as well as the rest of the communication channels with the entity, can be found on the WBA website www.wbaboxing.com.

Please be aware of this alert. Neither WBA nor any of its members are responsible for malicious messages. They were issued through false accounts.

Thank you. WBA Team.

Mendoza recently took part in the WBA Convention. He is believed to have been targeted for a short time before the activity was noted.







HANEY vs FORTUNA

In other news, the WBC has stated Devin Haney is to make the first defense of his lightweight title against Javier Fortuna.

Information obtained by WBN read as follows: The lightweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), American Devin Haney must defend his crown against the Dominican Javier Fortuna.

If an agreement between the two parties is not reached, a purse bid will be held in Mexico City. It will take place on December 13.

Haney made his first defense on November 9th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles when he dominated the undefeated Alfredo Santiago in twelve rounds.

Fortuna is a former world champion and has won six of his last seven fights. Fortuna became the mandatory WBC challenger on November 2.

He defeated Jesús Cuéllar in two rounds by knockout.

Furthermore, Haney is 24-0, with 25 KO’s. Fortuna is 35-2-1, with 24 KO’s.

‘The Dream’ is currently the youngest world champion at 21. David Benavidez was the previous holder.