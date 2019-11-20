Tyrone McKenna unfazed by power threat of GC quarter-final opponent Mikey Sakyi

RINGSIDE

Tyrone McKenna is telling #GoldenContract quarter-final foe Mikey Sakyi to bring on the war on Friday night.

WBC International super-lightweight champion ‘The Mighty Celt’ (19-1-1, 6 KOs) was picked by Southern Area king Sakyi (8-2, 4 KOs) at Tuesday’s eventful draw and the two are expected to put on one of the fights of the night this weekend – live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.

Although there’s no bad blood between the pair, McKenna hopes Sakyi meets him head on at York Hall.

McKenna said: “I’ve seen a bit of Mikey Sakyi fight on YouTube. I saw him beat Siar Ozgul and it seems he has a bit of power but there’s nothing too concerning.

“He’s good on the back foot too but I believe I’m better in most if not every department.

“The fact he can hit doesn’t concern me. Most fighters I’ve fought have power and I spar Sam Maxwell, who is one of the hardest hitters in the division around here.

“He said he picks me because he wants his first TV fight to be exciting and everyone knows that I always bring entertainment. If he’s coming for a war, so am I so it should be a beautiful night.

“On Friday, I’m putting on a performance that will show I’m going to win this competition. I have no doubt in my mind and after Friday, I don’t think anyone else will.”

Alongside Sakyi vs. McKenna on the list of quarter-final match-ups is Kieran Gething vs. Lewis Benson, Mohamed Mimoune vs. Darren Surtees and Logan Yoon vs. Ohara Davies.