Top Midlands talent to feature on December 21 ‘Season’s Beatings’ bill

BCB Promotions return to the Holiday Inn Queensway, in Birmingham city centre, on Saturday December 21 for a festive fight night.

‘Seasons Beatings’ features a host of top talent from across the Midlands.

Andrew Robinson, Birmingham born but residing in Redditch, engages in another warm-up before he challenges British middleweight boss Liam Williams.

The 34-year-old veteran, who is Williams’ mandatory challenger, is determined to add to Midlands and IBO Continental belts after getting to 29 pro bouts, with 24 wins (seven TKOs).

His finest hour so far came last time out, in April, when ‘D’Animal’ went over to Poland and handed Damian Jonak his first defeat, with his opponent unbeaten after 42 pro contests.

It will be the home corner in more ways than one for Moussab Abubaker, a born and bred Brummie from Small Heath.

‘Breaker’ continues his efforts in the super welterweight division having outpointed Danny Little, Paul Cummings and Dale Arrowsmith as a pro so far.

Another Brummie, Kane Baker, will be looking for his next big break if he manages to redress the balance with another win before the year finishes.

The former Midlands lightweight champion and English title challenger rounds up his 2019 with a six-round affair, four days before Christmas.

Baker will be looking to dish out the frustrations of coming up short in his crack at Myron Mills, for the national crown, on November 9.

The two headlined in the Holte Suite at Aston Villa Football Club, the same place where Baker saw off Ishmael Ellis on points to claim area glory last December.

A fourth and final Brummie, Matthew ‘Swiggy’ Craddock is also in action. The 29 year-old featherweight debuted at the Holte Suite earlier this month and will be looking to make it two wins in quick succession.

Chad Sugden, a light heavyweight from Newark in Nottinghamshire with 11 wins (four TKOs) from his 12 pro outings, is also in action.

The one blip on the record of ‘2 Slick’ came three years ago, on points against Alistair Warren, and he’s improved his ledger with seven victories since.

This year has seen him in action twice, outpointing former Commonwealth champion Luke Blackledge and Farouk Daku.

Raja Khan, hailing from Telford in Shropshire, completes the line-up as a pro debutant in the middleweight ranks.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £65 VIP ringside to include a buffet or £35 for standard entry, in advance. It will be £40 on the door. To buy. Call the BCB Box Office on 07493 582 261 or contact the boxers on Facebook.