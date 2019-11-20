Ryan Martin handed four-year ban for anabolic steroids after Josh Taylor loss

WBN Staff

The UK-Anti Doping Agency has confirmed a four-year ban for super lightweight contender Ryan Martin this week.

Martin participated in the World Boxing Super Series, losing to Josh Taylor in the quarter-finals last year.

In the aftermath, Martin is accused of giving a suspect test to UKAD.

Following the findings, which are said to be metabolites of anabolic steroids, UKAD has suspended Martin until 2022.

Releasing the news on Wednesday, UKAD said the following:

American professional boxer, Ryan Martin, has been suspended for a period of four years following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV).

Mr Martin tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substances androsterone and etiocholanone (metabolites of testosterone) following an in-competition test. This came after his bout against Josh Taylor in Glasgow on 3 November 2018.

Androsterone and etiocholanone are listed under section S1.1(b) of the WADA 2018 Prohibited List as ‘Endogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (list of metabolites and isomers) when administered exogenously’. Exogenous testosterone, androsterone and etiocholanone are all non-Specified Substances prohibited at all times.

Mr Martin was charged with an ADRV pursuant to Article 2.1 of the Anti-Doping Rules. “Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample”.

UKAD’s Chief Executive, Nicole Sapstead, said: “With the number of cases we are currently seeing where an athlete is claiming their failed test is due to contaminated supplements, it is vital all athletes check and double check any supplements they plan to use.

“UKAD would always promote a food-first approach to nutrition. Where supplements are deemed a requirement, the ingredients should be checked against the WADA Prohibited List. The supplement itself checked on Informed Sport. If in any doubt, it is simply not worth the risk.”

The period of ineligibility shall apply from 3 November 2018 until midnight on 2 November 2022.







BLUE CHIP

Martin, referred to as ‘Blue Chip’ during his undefeated run, faces being on the sidelines until he’s 29.

Heading into the Taylor bout, Martin was 22-0 and touted as a future world champion.

Taylor stopped him in seven before going on to claim the Ali Trophy in a close final against Regis Prograis.