Jesse Hart to host Turkey Giveaway on Nov 23 at Edward Gideon Elementary School

Boxer Jesse Hart knows what it’s like to have a Thanksgiving dinner with no turkey in the middle of the table.

He remembers that feeling and that’s why he wants to make sure families in his North Philly neighborhood don’t go without this Thanksgiving.

Hart, along with B&S Homecare, will be hosting a Turkey giveaway Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. until noon at Edward Gideon Elementary School.

Attendees will receive a turkey and canned food items. All children who attend also will receive a scarf, hat, and gloves.

“When I was a kid, at many of my friends’ houses, and some years in my own, we wouldn’t have a turkey,” Hart said. “That’s what the meal revolves around. I was trying to think of how I can take some pressure off my community. I don’t want anybody to feel the pain I felt, not having a turkey.”

Giving back to the community is important to Hart, who is returning to the neighborhood where he grew up, hosting the giveaway at the elementary school he attended.

Hart is also honoring the legacy of his father, former middleweight contender Eugene “Cyclone” Hart, who always made it a point to give back to his community.

“He did a lot in the community for the kids,” said Hart. “He definitely inspires me. God put me in a position to give back to my community. I’m forever grateful for that.”

His daughter, Halo, 7, will also be in attendance. “I want her to know the essence of giving back,” said the proud father. “Even though your life is privileged, and you are fortunate, we still help families in need.”

Hart is preparing for his next fight, an ESPN-televised light heavyweight main event Jan. 11 against Joe Smith Jr. at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.