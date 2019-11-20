Eddie Hearn reveals drug-testing status for Jacobs vs Chavez Jr. clash

WBN Staff

The now controversial clash between Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. due to take place on December 20 will still go ahead, Eddie Hearn has seemingly confirmed.

Despite threats from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to revoke his Las Vegas license, the Matchroom boss is unwavering in his effort to keep the contest on.

Hearn has moved to confirm the details of drug testing for the contest. Ratifying the NSAC’s revelation that Chavez was turned down by VADA.

Just FYI, that was a choice of VADA, not the fighters,” said Hearn in regards to VADA not being on board for the contest.

“On 7th Nov, both fighters signed the paperwork for full VADA testing. Disappointingly VADA said they would not test Chavez.

“So the Commission appointed Drug Free Sport (clients include NBA and NFL) to undertake random testing.”

Hearn drafted in Chavez to entice more Mexicans to sign up for the DAZN platform. Chavez has a big following, as his one-sided loss to Canelo Alvarez proved in 2017.

But insisting on Jacobs vs Chavez Jr. continuing under a cloud has brought criticism from some fans to Hearn’s door once again.

“All this to make a fight that literally no f***er gives a sh** about. A complete mismatch with an opponent who has a bit of a ‘name’,” said one reply.

Well, according to the NSAC, Chavez missed several tests previously. This lead to the refusal to allow the fight to happen under their jurisdiction.

Jacobs vs Chavez Jr. was subsequently moved to Phoenix. As of now, it is set to go down in a month’s time.

A win for Jacobs puts him in the title picture at 168. While Chavez has to win in order to save his career at the top level.

The 33 year-old has lost three of his last eight bouts since a long reign as WBC middleweight title holder.