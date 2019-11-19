Leo Santa Cruz on the cusp of historic feat ahead of Miguel Flores clash

Ringside

📸 Nabeel Ahmed

Talented Leo Santa Cruz is on a mission to join a host of legends who were able to secure four world titles at separate weight classes.

A three-division world champion fighting out of Los Angeles, Santa Cruz (36-1-1, 19 KOs) holds the WBA featherweight title and will be making his debut at super featherweight to seek another title.

His opponent will be Miguel Flores.

The 31-year-old has been a dominant force in the featherweight division since 2015, including two thrilling featherweight title duels against Abner Mares and Carl Frampton each.

He lost the belt in his first match against Frampton in 2016, but reclaimed it in their rematch the following year.

Santa Cruz has competed in title bouts in 16 of his last 18 fights, while picking up belts at 118, 122 and 126-pounds and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Rafael Rivera in his last fight in February on FOX.

The pound for pound star is eager to impress this weekend.

“When I first started boxing my dream was to be a world champion and I’ve been fortunate to win three different world championships in three different divisions,” said Santa Cruz.

“I couldn’t imagine winning championships in four divisions. It’s something I never really dreamed of and I’m very happy about this opportunity.

“I know Flores is another tough Mexican boxer like me. He always comes forward, so it’s going to be a fun fight for the fans.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting again in Las Vegas at MGM Grand.

“It’s going to be a really exciting atmosphere because you have Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz in a heavyweight championship fight.

“Deontay always knocks his opponents out, but we’re hoping that our fight will steal the night.”







PPV

Wilder vs. Ortiz II will see boxing’s longest reigning heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz Saturday, November 23 in FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View action live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.