Julio Ceja plans to steal the spotlight at MGM Grand this Saturday night

Ringside

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Julio Ceja aims to take the shine away from Deontay Wilder this weekend when the Mexican faces Brandon Figueroa at super bantamweight.

The former bantamweight ruler participates on a big night of boxing in Las Vegas and has high hopes of walking away with the plaudits.

Speaking ahead of the contest, Ceja said: “This is a big fight for me. I’m very excited to put on an amazing show on the undercard for this great main event between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz. I’m going to steal the show.

“Brandon Figueroa is a young fighter coming up, but he hasn’t faced anybody like me. I’ve faced the elites in the division, and we don’t know if Figueroa is there yet. We’re on our way to a collision in the ring and I know that I’m going to end up on top.

“We’re going to be smart in the ring, but we’re working hard for the knockout. If the opportunity comes, I’m going to take it.

“The fans should expect an explosive fight on November 23. It’s going to be a great night for Mexico, for me and for my whole team. I’m working hard every day to hear my name as the new champion of the world.”







ABOUT WILDER VS. ORTIZ II

Wilder vs. Ortiz II will see boxing’s longest reigning heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz Saturday, November 23 in FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View action live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz seeks a title in another division when he takes on Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship in the co-main event.

Pay-per-view action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features undefeated rising star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa making the first defense of his WBA Super Bantamweight Title against former champion Julio Ceja while undefeated Mexican power-puncher Luis Nery battles Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodríguez in a matchup of former bantamweight champions