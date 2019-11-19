EXCLUSIVE: ‘No one touches him’ – Amir Khan labels Tyson Fury the best

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

Former world champion Amir Khan has labeled fellow-Brit Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world by a long shot.

The one-time super-lightweight king believes Fury is the first from home shores to crack the US market since he did it in the late 2000’s and early 2010’s.

Using his persona to secure spots on the top US sports shows and even in Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Entertainment, Fury has elevated his reputation considerably over the past few months.

It all began with a surprise deal at Top Rank. Renowned promoter Bob Arum stepped in where others feared to tread.

Despite a May 18 rematch with Deontay Wilder being agreed, Arum gazumped the fight and told Fury to hold off.

Now, the pair are set to do it again on February 22nd of 2020. A full fourteen months on from their epic draw last December.

With two Las Vegas victories behind him, Fury is in far better shape than he was just six months after a return from a long absence previously.

Khan now believes Fury is well ahead of the rest of the field. A collective that includes Wilder, unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

“I’ve always said Tyson Fury is probably the best fighter in the world,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News.

“When he fought Klitschko, the amount of hate I got for saying he’s going to beat Klitschko was unreal.

“I’ve always believed in him. I knew he was going to be the best in the division. He’s the best and in my opinion, I don’t think anyone touches him.”

Asked about his WWE run, which is still ongoing, Khan added: “At the end of the day we all know wrestling is not real. But It’s great for him because he gets his name out the American market.

“After myself, I don’t think no British fighter has gone to America and made a name for themselves since I went there.

“I give him credit for going out there. For having the balls and make a name for himself because that’s the only way of doing it.

“He’s got the attitude and the charisma. He can go far and make himself a big name in America. He can become a Lennox Lewis,” added the Bolton man.







WILDER vs FURY 2

Fury has a date with destiny, provided Wilder comes through Luis Ortiz this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wilder had no choice but to keep himself busy whilst Fury continued his assault on US audiences.

On the back of blasting out Dominic Breazeale in New York, Wilder will be looking for something similar at the MGM Grand in order to give Fury something to think about.

