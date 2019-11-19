Deontay Wilder trainer explains why Luis Ortiz getting ripped could backfire

WBN Staff

Jay Deas, the long-time trainer of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, has commented on recent photographs of Luis Ortiz looking ripped.

Ortiz, 40, was pictured in the best shape of his career thus far at a recent workout, ahead of his rematch with Wilder this Saturday night.

Deas, speaking on the AK and Barak Show through Sirius XM Fight Nation, is unsure dropping weight will be advisable to Ortiz at his age.

“Muhammad Ali was in the shape of his life at 217 against Larry Holmes. He looked fantastic and all the betting sway his way. Nobody had ever seen Ali look so good.

“But the truth is, he left the fight in training and he didn’t have anything left.

“Riddick Bowe did the same thing against Andrew Golota. Everybody was on Bowe’s case about being heavy, so he decides to listen to them, for whatever reason.

“He was 235 and just doesn’t have anything really. He was kind of a shell of himself.

“We will see if this, at age 40, is the thing to do (for Luis Ortiz.)

During the build-up, Deas spoke about how Wilder will approach the rematch at the MGM Grand.

“It took Deontay and Luis a few rounds to get going last time, but I don’t think that will be the case in this fight,” he predicted. “These fighters know each other, they’ve been in there together and seen what the other guy has.

"They know stylistically what the other brings to the table. I think it's going to be very interesting from the opening bell.







LAST CHANCE

“I think we’re going to see the best Luis Ortiz as he knows this could be his last chance at world title and that will make him bring the best that he has to offer.

“He’s going to make some corrections off what he did the first fight. We’re preparing for the best Ortiz. And Ortiz better be prepared for the best Deontay Wilder.”

Asked about another potential return with Tyson Fury or a clash with the winner of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2, Deas concluded: “When Deontay comes out with a victory, then we’ll visit any other fights in his future.

“There are no other big fights, without a victory over Luis Ortiz on November 23, so we’re zeroed in on Ortiz.”

