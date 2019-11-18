Tereshkin vs Silvens: Results from Kingston, Jamaica

RINGSIDE

Ronson Frank’s Uprising Promotions was back in action overnight, with three feature bouts headlining an outdoor card at the National Arena in Kingston, Jamaica.

In the main event of the evening, a battle of two undefeated heavyweights took place, as Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1, 12 KOs) was able to earn a stoppage win over the hard-hitting Francisco Silvens (23-1, 22 KOs).

The opening round of this contest was a bit of a feeling out process, with the much taller Tereshkin working behind the jab to establish his range. Silvens had his best success in the second frame, but Tereshkin turned up the volume late and finished the round strong with punches in bunches. In the ensuing frame, Tereshkin looked very comfortable and took control of the action, also finding a home for the straight left hand.

In the fifth round, Tereshkin did a good job of making Silvens miss on some big overhands, and he then put his man on the canvas with a flurry at the midway point. He dropped Silvens for a second time when he landed a left hand on the inside, and he appeared to be well on his way to his second consecutive win in Jamaica.

That victory officially came shortly after that when Silvens did not answer the sixth round bell, which awarded Tereshkin with the TKO stoppage.

In the co-feature bout, Yurik Mamedov (12-1, 4 KOs) claimed the vacant WBA Fedecaribe Super Lightweight Title by defeating Eduardo Cordovez (13-2-1, 11 KOs).

Mamedov started behind the jab and looked to use range to his advantage. The two combatants warmed up quickly in this encounter, and the fans in attendance were treated to some good inside fighting in the center of the ring. At the same time, Mamedov began to attack the body while finding a home for the counter left hook. Both of those elements came together in the second frame when Mamedov crumbled Cordovez with a beautifully placed left hand to the body.

In the third round, Mamedov stayed on the body and appeared to have his guy ready to go, and the stoppage came shortly after the start of the fourth frame when Cordovez did not answer the bell.

In an entertaining super featherweight scrap, Carlos Dixon (10-1, 8 KOs) picked up his third win of 2019 with a sixth round finish of a very game Edinson Torres, Jr. (12-5, 6 KOs), earning the WBC Youth Super Featherweight Title for his efforts.

Dixon closed out the opening frame by letting his hands go and landing some good shots, and the overall action then picked up in the second round. Dixon landed a looping right hand early that seemingly put him in control, and he did a nice job of switching stances to keep his opponent on his heels.

In the third frame, Dixon took a shot to get inside before unloading a flurry that caused the mouthpiece of Torres to eject. The Louisville native carried that momentum into the fourth round, following up his jab with a series of straight right hands that were snapping back the head of his opponent. A point deduction also came in that frame when Torres lost his mouthpiece for a third time.



In control of the action, Dixon landed a combination early in the fifth round that crumbled Torres, who again lost his mouthpiece after going down. While Torres was able to make it out of that frame, Dixon quickly ended this bout in the sixth round when he clipped his man with a body shot that forced him to a knee. Torres did get back to his feet, but the referee in charge had seen enough and waved off the fight. The official time of the stoppage came 35 seconds into that sixth frame.

