Ruiz vs Joshua 2: Two Boxpark events, UK screening start time confirmed

RINGSIDE

The official start time for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua 2 has been confirmed ahead of two fan park showings of the bout next month.

Ruiz and Joshua’s main portion of the rematch is set to begin at 4pm UK time, according to the announcement of attractions in Croydon and Wembley.

Matchroom Boxing have partnered with Boxpark to stage official screening events for the colossal Heavyweight World title rematch between Mexico’s Ruiz Jr and Britain’s Joshua taking place on Saturday December 7.

The start time is believed to be for the Pay-Per-View start of the show, earlier for UK viewers due to the three-hour time difference in Diriyah.

Ruiz stunned Joshua to capture his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO crowns in one of the biggest Heavyweight upsets of all time at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1. Joshua attempts to regain his World titles next month and become a two-time Heavyweight ruler after tasting defeat for the first time in his professional career on his US debut in The Big Apple.

For fans who can’t make it out to Saudi Arabia for the ‘Clash on the Dunes’, what better way to enjoy the most anticipated Heavyweight rematch in decades than with family, friends and a great atmosphere. Supported by JD Sports and StubHub – Matchroom will be staging the unmissable events at Boxpark Croydon and Boxpark Wembley.

Fight fans in attendance can expect live music, plenty of great food and drinks, as well as the chance to get hold of the official event programme.

With Sky Sports in attendance and covering each screening as part of their live broadcast, these knockout events will offer the electric atmospheres we’ve come to expect from Anthony Joshua fight nights!

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing, said: “Of course, not everybody can get out to Saudi Arabia for the fight – so we wanted to create something for the fans which would be an exciting alternative.

“We’ve seen before the popular fan parks which come with big football tournaments and matches, and we felt that this fight is on the same level and deserved something special as ‘AJ’ bids to become a two-time World Champion and win his titles back!”

Tickets start at just £10 and will be on sale at 2.00pm on Tuesday November 19 via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk).