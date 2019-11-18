The Definitive Guide for Betting on Boxing

Boxing is an old sport that originated in Asia. Many punters wager on Betway before and during major fights. Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Floyd Mayweather are some of the legendary boxers in history.
The sport attracts millions of fans from different nations. But, most amateur punters make wrong predictions and incur huge loses. Here is a definitive guide for boxing betting.
Boxing lacks a specific schedule. The fighters accept individual invitations at a time. They often take several months to prepare for major bouts. But, you can wager on many fights since there are different weight classes. Some sportsbooks offer odds of possible fights before the boxers sign their contracts. They provide a refund if a rumored fight doesn’t take place. Moreover, boxers can sign an agreement but one of them sustains a serious injury before the fight. The bookie will refund your stake in such a scenario.
Boxing is different from tennis and football. Gamblers who bet on boxing at Betway have a limited number of betting options. They include:
Create a simple betting strategy to increase your winnings. It is easier to predict the winner of a bout than that of a tennis game. Consider the following factors when you create a boxing strategy:
Amateur punters need to research the history and past performance of boxers to predict the outcome of different bouts. You can get tips from a genuine tipster if you are unable to pick a winning fighter. Also, understand different betting markets to make a profit from boxing bets. Betway covers bouts from different countries. You can check recent previews from ESPN Boxing and Boxing News Online.