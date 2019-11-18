Brandon Cook returns from long absence with first round stoppage

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, November 16, United Boxing Promotions presented a dramatic night of fights at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, with five of their seven contests ending by knockout.

In the main event of the evening, world light middleweight contender Brandon “Bad Boy” Cook (21-2-0, 14KOs) of Ajax, Ontario, returned in style against Jose Luis Zuniga (16-6-1, 9KOs), stopping the Mexican veteran in under a round.

It was Cook’s first fight since challenging WBO titlist Jaime Munguia (34-0-0, 27KOs) in September of 2018.

“I knew it was over as soon as the over hand right landed,” explained Cook. “You can feel it when you really connect. Zuniga is notoriously tough, but that shot puts anyone down. I’m very happy with the outcome and ready for whatever comes next.”

In the co-main event of the evening, rising star Sukhdeep “Chakria” Singh (7-0-0, 3KOs) of Chakar, India, by way of Ajax, Ontario, kept things short and sweet against Argentina’s Hector Carlos Santana (26-10-0, 20KOs), battering away for less than a round to force a corner stoppage. With the win, Singh claimed the vacant IBA Intercontinental Middleweight Championship, closing ground on heavy-handed world champion Curtis Stevens (30-7-0, 22KOs).

At lightweight, NABA champion Josh O’Reilly (16-0-0, 6KOs) of Hamilton, Ontario, went to war with awkward veteran Cecilio Santos (36-35-6, 21KOs) of Mexico City, ultimately solving the tenacious former IBA world titlist’s numerous stylistic riddles to earn a sixth round stoppage. It was a pair of ripping body shots that did the trick, forcing Santos to a knee for the full count.

The other two knockouts were provided by Ryan Young (14-4-0, 11KOs) of Oakville, Ontario, who stopped Genaro Ortiz (10-7-2, 6KOs) by TKO2 and Brock “Smasher” Stumpf (3-0-0, 3KOs) of Elora, Ontario, who toppled Fabian Alberto Salcedo (3-4-0) by TKO2.

In the fight of the night, Toronto’s Mponda Kalunga (7-2-0, 3KOs) used patience and timing to defeat provincial rival Jordan McCue (3-1-0, 1KOs) of Curve Lake in their middleweight six rounder. McCue was aggressive throughout, charging forward from bell to bell, but was unable to track down the fleet-of-foot Kalunga, who took the decision 60-54, 59-55, and 59-55.

Last but not least, slick boxing welterweight Mark Smither (3-0-0) of Barrie, Ontario, showcased his skills against previously undefeated Argentine Fernando Sebastian Bravo (4-1-1, 2KOs), using his clear technical advantage to severely outbox his foe over the six round distance for a shutout decision.