Tyson Fury: Champion, WWE star, best-selling author, Christmas No.1 favourite and mental health advocate praised

Ringside

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has his fingers in many pies these days. Fresh from his stint in WWE, Fury released his new book to absolute praise.

WBN gave the read a five-star review as Fury wrote the memoir himself and kept it relatable throughout the process.

With a run at the Christmas number one spot with a duet called ‘Bad Sharon’ on the way with Robbie Williams, ‘The Gypsy King’ is everywhere.

All bodes well for the promotion of his rematch with Deontay Wilder on February 22, 2020.

In the first fight, Fury earned a draw just six months after making an astonishing comeback.

It was a remarkable performance from Fury. He lifted himself off the floor in round twelve when he looked to have been knocked out by Wilder.

Fury produced one of boxing’s most magical moments ever.

Last week, Fury’s brutally honest autobiography soared to number one in the Amazon best-selling book charts within 24 hours of release.

‘Behind the Mask: My Autobiography’ tells the story of Britain’s number one sportsman as he defied the odds and went from becoming World Heavyweight champion in November 2015 to the brink of suicide.

Fury’s TV appearances saw the unbeaten boxer’s popularity grow further as he opened his heart during a procession of interviews where he discussed his mental health problems.

Fury, 31, embarked on a whistle-stop tour to promote the explosive book. Since his return in June 2018 following a layoff of nearly 1000 days, Fury has been promoted by Frank Warren.

Warren is stunned to have witnessed and delighted to be involved in one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.







HISTORIC

The Hall of Fame promoter said: “I was in touch with Tyson during all of his well-documented troubles.

“When he asked me to bring him back we could only dream he would be an author of a best selling book. Also, drawing against Deontay Wilder in only his third comeback fight.

“A fight where he deserved the decision.

“It’s an absolute testament to the resilient character he is. To have battled back from this adversity to become the biggest star in British sport.”

Despite Tyson’s recent WWE appearance and trips around Britain promoting his best-seller, Fury will soon be back in training preparing for February’s showdown against Wilder.

Warren added: “The next thing to do is to defeat Wilder in their big rematch. To continue one of the greatest comeback stories in modern sporting history.

“If he beats Wilder he can go on and unify the world heavyweight titles. That would top what is already something very special.”