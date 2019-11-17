Thanderz claims WBC title after brutal battle with Ramos in Oslo

RINGSIDE

📷KGZ Fougstedt

Katharina Thanderz (13-0, 2 KOs) becomes Norway’s latest World Champion following a bloody battle with Danila Ramos (8-2, 1 KO) last night in Oslo to claim the WBC Interim Female World Super Featherweight title.

In a fast paced and exciting affair, Thanderz had to withstand some early pressure from the Brazilian Ramos, who started strongly, but was able to find her rhythm and land the more decisive shots as the fight progressed

In a dramatic final round, blood poured down Thanderz’s face following a clash of heads, which saw Ramos deducted a point by the referee, and after the final bell she was awarded a deserved split decision win (97-93, 96-93 and 93-95).

Thanderz follows in the footsteps of current Unified Welterweight Champion Cecilia Brækhus and former WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Magne Havnaa as Norway’s only ever World Champions.

“I am very happy to get the victory,” said Thanderz. “It was a war from the start to the finish. I couldn’t really see anything in the last round but I knew I had to give it my all. To win a World title feels completely indescribable!”

“Norway has a new World Champion and a new boxing superstar,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “Katharina took her chance and won her first World title, but it doesn’t stop here. There are a lot of big fights coming for her!”

Kai Robin Havnaa (16-0, 13 KOs), the son of former WBO World Champion Magne Havnaa, had to overcome a tough test to retain his undefeated record with a win over Mariano Angel Gudino (13-4, 8 KOs). The Argentinian threw everything at Havnaa, but was unable to derail the fast rising Norwegian star, who won via split decision in a valuable learning fight.

“It’s been a hell of a week after the last minute change of opponent,” said Havnaa, who was originally scheduled to face American Al Sands. “But that’s not an excuse because these things can happen in boxing. I learned a lot from this fight. Gudino was a tough opponent and it feels great to get the win!”



“Kai wanted a real test, and he got it,” said Sauerland. “Not many fighters would have accepted such a hard fight on short notice. He showed a lot of heart and courage in there tonight. I don’t believe it was his best performance but he got the win and we move forward. There is still a lot more to come from Kai.”

An action packed undercard at Oslo’s historic Ekeberghallen saw cruiserweight Kevin Melhus (7-0, 3 KOs) continue his unbeaten run with a unanimous points win over Ossie Jervier (6-11, 5 KOs), Alexander Hagen (14-2-1, 6 KOs) outpoint Emmanuel Feuzeu (10-11-2, 4 KOs), Bernard Torres (10-0, 4 KOs) break double figures with his tenth pro win coming by unanimous decision against Christian Flores Lopez (11-6-2, 9 KOs) and Kent Erik Baadstad (6-1, 4 KOs) score a second-round TKO win over Istvan Kun (7-15-2, 4 KOs).