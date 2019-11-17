EXCLUSIVE: Sergio Mora previews Sylvester Stallone and DAZN’s ONE NIGHT – Ruiz vs Joshua

Phil Jay

📸 Mark Robinson

The premiere of DAZN’s ‘ONE NIGHT’ extravaganza on Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua, a collaboration with Sylvester Stallone, hits screens on November 20.

So who better to give WBN a preview of what fans can expect than DAZN analyst and former world champion Sergio Mora.

WBN caught up with Mora over the weekend. ‘The Latin Snake’, like many of us, cannot wait to see the final cut.

In conjunction with Balboa Productions, ‘ONE Night charts the rise of Ruiz Jr. to becoming the first-ever Mexican heavyweight king.

Labelled ‘The Mexican Rocky’ by Mora, the one-time WBC super welterweight title holder, gave a slither of what viewers can expect.

“Yeah, I’ve seen it I actually seen it on Jamie Horowitz computer. He’s one of the big bosses at DAZN and I seen it on his laptop,” Mora exclusively revealed to World Boxing News.

“Obviously, I didn’t get the whole experience with the light and the sound. But I got a rough cut but the rough cut was impressive enough, it really was.

“It’s professionally done, it has a lot of familiar voices; celebrities, legends in boxing and they really paint an amazing picture.

“I don’t know if I can say who’s on it but I’ll say one – Mike Tyson.

“Buster Douglas has the greatest upset in boxing history and for Mike to be talking about potentially the second-biggest upset in history is great because there’s no better voice.

“You have voices like that plus many many more.”

On how ONE NIGHT begins, Mora added: “It starts from Andy Ruiz and how he has no chance. It then keeps building and building and there are so many voices. It’s really like a mini-movie, biography/music video. It’s amazing, it really is.

“It has a little bit for everyone. The boxing fans, the young YouTuber stars and everyone in between because it’s so dramatic. It’s everything you need for TV and I can’t wait for the premiere.

“We’re going to have a big red-carpet premiere in Hollywood, that should be f****** special.”

Ruiz and Joshua are currently preparing for the rematch on December 7 in Saudi Arabia. A second helping Mora is eager to witness.

“It’s something only great heavyweights have done. Muhammad Ali has done it and set the standard for it when he went to Zaire and the Philippines.

“So, from the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ and ‘Thrilla in Manila’, now we’re going to get ‘The Clash on the Dunes’. It’s something that all great heavyweights have done.

“I think Joshua wants to follow into those footsteps, Ruiz has no problems as long as he gets paid for it. He went from six figures to eight figures and that’s the American dream. That’s the Mexican Rocky right there.

“He has no problem with it, if you want to be a glass half empty type critic then you can find problems in anything. I’ve always been a glass half full kind of guy.

“Wherever boxing is going to be displayed on the biggest platform when the world is watching, I’m all for it and I think Joshua and Ruiz are doing something great.

“Something only the greatest have done, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, George Foreman and they’re following into the footsteps.”

STALLONE

On his vision for the project, Stallone himself was proud to accept the offer from DAZN.

”My Hollywood script came to life that historic June night when unknown boxer Andy Ruiz achieved a victory that shocked the world,” said the Hollywood legend and Golden Globe winner.

“It was the real-life Rocky and the perfect story to kick off our partnership with DAZN. There is nothing like the world of Boxing…the drama, the humanity, the agony, and the ecstasy.

“This sport reveals the souls of these courageous warriors like no other sport can so it’s a privilege to be very involved with DAZN and their revolutionary programming.”

ONE NIGHT: JOSHUA VS. RUIZ First Documentary to Relive the Biggest Heavyweight Upset in Decades with Legendary Creator of Rocky Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 20 on DAZN and the DAZN YouTube Channel.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News and an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay