A Puño Limpio undercard set for November 22 in Trujillo Alto

RINGSIDE

With seven fights the new edition of “A Puño Limpio” is set for Friday, November 22, when World ranked Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres will defend his WBO Latino title at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, which will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.

“We completed this edition of A Puño Limpio with seven fights. As we had announced, Lobo Torres will be defending his belt, we have the fights of Nicklaus Flaz and Néstor Bravo at 10 rounds as well as other fights at six and four rounds with several prospects in action in good matches,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

In the main turn Lobo Torres (17-0, 13 kos) will defend for the third time his WBO Latino belt at 140 pounds against Carlos Portillo (22-2, 17 kos) at 10 rounds. The Puerto Rican is currently the #6 ranked of the WBO at 140 pounds.

Also at 10 rounds and in co-main fights, the former member of the Puerto Rican Amateur National Team, Nicklaus Flaz (7-1, 5 kos) will face veteran Mexican Darío Fermán (18-6, 15 kos) at 147 pounds, while Néstor Bravo (17-0, 12 kos) will fight against Colombian Rodolfo Puente (18-3-2, 14 kos) at 135 pounds.

The remaining action of this edition of “A Puño Limpio” will have Jedriel Reyes (3-0, 1 kos) against a rival to be announced at 112 pounds and six rounds.

Meanwhile, at four rounds, Mario Suarez (2-0-1, 1 kos) will face debutant Erick Bautista at 160 pounds; Jorge Santiago (2-2, 1 kos) will face Christian Barreto (3-0, 3 kos) at 135 pounds, and Frevián González (1-0, 1 kos) will fight against an opponent to be determined at 130 pounds.