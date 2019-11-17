Lou DiBella’s Broadway Boxing returns to Manhattan on December 5

RINGSIDE

DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series, now in its 17th year, returns to Manhattan with its annual New York City Holiday Show at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday, December 5.

The 112th edition of Broadway Boxing will be live streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.

Advance tickets, priced at $175, $110 and $70 (Standing Room Only), may be purchased by calling 212-947-2577. Terminal 5, one of the premier live music venues in New York City, is located at 610 W. 56th Street (11th Avenue) in New York City. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:30pm with the first fight scheduled for 7:00pm. For further information, please visit their website, www.Terminal5NYC.com.

“I’m thrilled to bring Broadway Boxing back to Manhattan on Thursday, December 5, for a special holiday edition of heated action from Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen, streamed live on UFC Fight Pass,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“Coming off of a spectacular knockout-of-the-year candidate, WBC Silver super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster is determined to move one step closer to a world title shot facing experienced Puerto Rican southpaw Alberto Mercado in the main event. Women’s world championship boxing will be highlighted on this card with Ana Laura Esteche and Mary McGee vying for the vacant IBF super lightweight title.

“Brooklyn’s Mikkel LesPierre returns to the ring following his spirited battle against world champion Maurice Hooker earlier this year. Heavyweight knockout artist Stephan Shaw and future lightweight star Victor Padilla see action as well. A trio of popular New York prospects round out the stacked undercard, including Tom Loeffler-promoted Brian Ceballo along with Brooklyn’s Christian Bermudez and Frederic Julan.”

Headlining the event, O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster (16-2, 10 KOs), of Houston, TX, will defend his WBC Silver Super Featherweight Title in a 10-round clash against Alberto “The Transformer” Mercado (16-3-1, 3 KOs), of Humacao, Puerto Rico.

The 26-year-old Foster, rated #8 by the WBC and one of the sport’s fastest rising stars, won the title by defeating previously unbeaten Jon Fernandez via unanimous decision on September 21, 2018, in a bout telecast on SHOWTIME. The Bobby Benton-trained world ranked contender has been victorious twice this year; a third-round stoppage of Fatiou Fassinou on February 23 followed by a devastating highlight-reel eighth-round knockout of Jesus Bravo on July 17.

The upset-minded Mercado seeks his way back into the win column following an eight-round decision loss to Chris Colbert on June 23, 2019, in Brooklyn, NY. Over the course of 10 years as a professional, Mercado has fought numerous top contenders, including Lamont Roach, Jayson Velez and Braulio Rodriguez.

Co-featured in a 10-round women’s world championship bout, former world champion Ana Laura “La Monita” Esteche (14-5-3, 2KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and former world title challenger “Merciless” Mary McGee (25-3, 13 KOs), rated #1 and #2 respectively by the IBF, square off with the vacant IBF Super Lightweight World Title at stake.

The 29-year-old Esteche will be looking to regain the world title she lost to fellow Argentinian Erica Farias in a very close 10-round decision on December 29, 2017. Earlier this year, Esteche defeated Maria Angelica Ruiz in a six-round unanimous decision on July 12. Having fought most of her nine-year career in the battlegrounds of Argentina, Esteche will be fighting in the United States for the first time on December 5. Riding a five-bout winning streak, the 33-year-old McGee has twice challenged for world titles, coming up short against champions Holly Holm and Farias. Fighting at home on April 6, 2019, she won a six-round unanimous decision against Szilvia Szabados.

Heavyweights will see action as undefeated top prospect Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (12-0, 9 KOs), of St. Louis, MO, clashes with Gregory “Bad News” Corbin (15-2, 9 KOs), of Dallas, TX, in a scheduled 10-round bout.

The 27-year-old Shaw continues to impress boxing fans around the country with his thrilling knockouts. He kicked off 2019 with a third-round stoppage of Donovan Dennis on March 2, in Columbus, OH. Following that up on August 29, Shaw knocked out Willie Jake Jr. in the fourth round at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Coming from a family of fighters, the 6-foot-4 Shaw capped his amateur years with 2013 championships at the USA Nationals and the National PAL tournament. The heavy-handed Corbin has provided tough tests this year for heavyweight contenders Charles Martin and Filip Hrgovic.

Popular Puerto Rican lightweight prospect Victor “El Turu” Padilla (6-0, 5 KOs), of Berlin, NJ, will face Fredric Bowen (6-3-1, 3 KOs), of Jackson, TN, in a six-round tilt.

The 20-year-old Padilla, recently signed to DiBella Entertainment, has looked sensational in 2019, thrilling crowds with his world class skills. Competing on August 1, he knocked out Benjamin Borteye in the first round in Monroeville, PA. In his last start on October 4, the southpaw won a six-round shutout decision against Romain Tomas in Philadelphia, PA. Padilla turned professional in December 2016 after a stellar amateur career that included three National championships and a record of 90-7. The battle-tested Bowen hits the ring following a third-round knockout versus Ronald Rivas on April 27, 2019, in Joliet, IL.

Former world title challenger Mikkel “Slikk Mikk” LesPierre (21-1-1, 6 KOs), Brooklyn, NY, clashes with Roody Pierre “Rude Boy” Paul (16-5-2, 6 KOs), of Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada, in an eight-round super lightweight bout.



A professional and fan favorite for seven years, LesPierre looks to rebound from his only loss, a hard-fought defeat via decision in a world title clash against then-WBO World Champion Maurice Hooker on March 9, 2019. In his last Manhattan appearance, LesPierre won a highly entertaining 10-round unanimous decision versus previously undefeated Noel Murphy on February 7, 2018. When he’s not training, LesPierre works full-time as a data specialist at Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he’s been employed for the past 10 years in various positions. Nine-year veteran Paul has faced a wealth of top Canadian fighters and will be making his New York City debut against LesPierre. The upset-minded Paul hits the ring following a 10-round decision loss to Steven Wilcox on May 9, 2019, in Toronto, Canada.

Other top prospects seeing action in separate bouts on the stacked card include welterweight Brian Ceballo (11-0, 6 KOs), of New York, NY, lightweight Christian Bermudez (1-0, 1 KO), of Brooklyn, NY, light heavyweight Frederic Julan (11-0, 9 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, and female light heavyweight prospect Shadasia Green (3-0, 2 KOs), of Paterson, NJ. More information on these bouts will be announced shortly. The Ceballo bout is promoted in association with Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions.