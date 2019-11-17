Iranian Hulk: 400 POUND MEGA-BEAST Sajad Gharibi signs for BKFC

WBN Staff

@sajadgharibiofficial

On Saturday night in Biloxi, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship made the signing of ‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi an unfathomable reality.

Gharibi is a notorious internet sensation that some believe doesn’t even exist. But the 27 year-old was confirmed this weekend for his bareknuckle debut in 2020.

A video teaser was played in the area for what was an astounding turn of events after much debate on who it was.

At pushing 400 pounds in weight, and looking like a cartoon character, there are already conflicting views on how the monster will do in the circled ring.

Comments came thick and fast once the information was made public.

“He cancelled on KSW and Martjin Ford, so I hope it happens (but) I doubt it does. He is going to get boxed to the s*** house,” said one.

“Bare knuckle has signed the Iranian hulk. A man that couldn’t put his hands in his pockets to save his life,” added another.

A third said: “The Iranian hulk will get knocked out in every fight he is in. He cannot throw a punch and will not be able to defend a punch.”

One commenter even went as far as naming a potential opponent for the Beast from the East.

“Iranian Hulk vs Taishan Dong is the fight to make,” they stated.

Taishan Dong was a notoriously tall boxer signed to Golden Boy Promotions who seemingly vanished into thin air after racking up six wins up to 2015.

Whatever happens, it remains to be seen whether promoter David Feldman can actually pull off the signing and get Gharibi onto a card next year.

If he does, they’ll surely be queuing around the corner to see what happens.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s main event was a highly anticipated rematch. At BKFC 9, Jason Knight scored a technical knockout win over Artem Lobov.

After losing their first contest in April by a narrow decision on the judges’ scorecards, Knight fought a noticeably more disciplined fight in the sequel.

Following his victory, Knight said, “I stayed strategic and I knew exactly what I was supposed to do. I came here (for our) last fight and I was prepared.

“In this fight, I was technically sound. I was ready to fight the correct way, but I got hit one time and it all went out the window.

“I told myself this whole training camp that’s not going to happen again. I’m not going to fight the way that I shouldn’t fight.”







TRILOGY

On the subject of a potential trilogy bout with Lobov, Knight said, “Of course, if he wants it, I love that guy. He has a lot of respect for me. I’ve got the same respect for him. I love that man.

“Any time he’s not fighting me, I’m going to be rooting him on. And if he wants to get in here and do this a third time then I’m down.”

“The emotions are very low after a loss, especially a stoppage loss, which hurts,” said Lobov.

“It’s double bad for me, but you can’t change it and you just have to accept it and move forward. I don’t really know what else is in store for me.

“I have to talk to (BKFC founder and president) David Feldman and see what the story is. We’ll see what happens.”

With the BKFC gathering pace, you certainly can’t fault their ambition.