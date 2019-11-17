Heavyweight Contender Efe Ajagba to battle Iago Kiladze on Harrison vs Charlo 2

RINGSIDE

📸 Nabeel Ahmad

Unbeaten hard punching Nigerian heavyweight contender Efe “The One And Only” Ajagba will battle Iago Kiladze in a 10 round fight shown live on Fox & Fox Deportes.

Nigeria’s Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) most recently passed the toughest test of his professional career when he defeated fellow 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen by 10-round unanimous decision in July.

The 25-year-old Ajagba went viral around the world in August 2018 when his opponent, Curtis Harper, walked out of the ring after touching gloves to start the first round.

Ajagba won the fight without throwing a punch as Harper was disqualified. Living in Stafford, Texas and training with Ronnie Shields, Ajagba has increased his competition and added knockouts wins over Amir Mansour and Michael Wallisch this year.

The 33-year-old Kiladze (26-4-1, 18 KOs) broke a three-fight losing streak by fighting to a split draw in May against undefeated heavyweight Robert Alfonso. Kiladze’s losses had come against top heavyweight Adam Kownacki, Michael Hunter and Joe Joyce, who own a combined 34-1 record. Kiladze is originally from Georgia and now fighting out of Los Angeles.

This boxing event is headlined by the highly anticipated WBC Super Welterweight Title rematch between Tony “Superbad” Harrison and Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.