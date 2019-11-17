Deontay Wilder discusses some of the greatest heavyweight rematches

RINGSIDE

Boxing’s longest reigning heavyweight champion, Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder broke down and relived historic rematches of boxing lore as he nears his own rematch against Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event Saturday, November 23 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch the whole video HERE as Wilder gives his thoughts on boxing rematches such as Ali-Frazier III, Holyfield-Tyson II, Pacquiao vs. Marquez IV and more.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.

Wilder passed the only rematch test of his career so far with flying colors, stopping Bermane Stiverne in the first round of their 2017 duel, after Wilder originally taking the title from Stiverne by decision in 2015.

On November 23, Wilder will look to carve out his place in the history of great boxing rematches and rivalries by giving fans another memorable title defense.