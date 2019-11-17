£24.95 cash out: Anthony Joshua team accused after Andy Ruiz Jr. loss

WBN Staff

📸 Mark Robinson

In what could prove to be Anthony Joshua’s final fight, the Briton’s team have been accused of cashing out following a loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua was dropped multiple times and stopped in New York earlier this year, leading to promoter Eddie Hearn invoking the immediate rematch clause.

Despite being the favorite, there are rumors Joshua will walk away – win or lose, after trading blows in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Fans believe the clearest indication of this has come with the inflated UK Pay-Per-View price. Ruiz vs Joshua 2 has been confirmed at £24.95, five pounds above the usual tag.

Reading between the lines, some see it as Joshua and his representatives taking advantage of what could be the final nail in the former champion’s career.

Should Ruiz repeat his feat of Madison Square Garden in Diriyah, Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon has full control of the heavyweight titles.

This means a certain undisputed unification between star puncher Deontay Wilder and Ruiz in 2020. All of the belts would then be fully unified by the end of next year.

Twelve months would already have passed by then and Joshua would be 31. It could take him at least another six months to nail down a mandatory shot.

Whether Wilder, if successful, is open to allowing Joshua to challenge him is up for firm debate after a summer of being messed around in 2018.

Should Ruiz take Wilder’s WBC strap, there’d be no need for a third clash with Joshua having beaten him twice already.

So there’s little window of opportunity for Joshua to gain the chance to win back his position over the next two years.

Therefore, Ruiz vs Joshua 2 could put considerable doubt on AJ’s future, with glowing comments on the PPV price accompanying that fact hard to find.

Here’s just a few:

“Greedy b****rds, Isn’t £19.95 enough? You’re upping it to £25 for the Joshua Ruiz 2. It’s s***. As a sky sports subscriber anyway to pay Box Office when the package should be for all sports. I normally pay the price for Joshua fights but you’re cashing his name in. SAD!” – “Why are they dropping each PPV in terms of sales? That’s why they are cashing out with Joshua. Again, you can’t read they said wouldn’t be above 15 pound and they have look at your initial reply everyone is slaying you. – This isn’t buying a sofa ffs. Joshua numbers have gone down on PPV last couple they are cashing out, simple as and fans getting robbed. (We) pay enough for sky sports and now 25 quid ppv. – Looks like Sky Sports are cashing out on Anthony Joshua. Fight is in Saudi Arabia on Neutral ground + PPV price increase. After the Ruiz rematch AJ has two remaining fights with Sky Sports PPV part of his contract. Win and A Tyson Fury fight could be sooner rather then later. – Rumour is if Joshua wins he retires. Eddie always says he works for AJ. Maybe he’s cashing out? – Isn’t this 5 pounds more than usual? They are cashing out on Joshua. Might not be as many PPV’s in the future.





MUST-WIN

If Joshua wasn’t heading into the return with enough pressure, the cost to fans has just doubled the need to regain his crown.

It’s completely unfathomable for the Londoner to lose for a second time. A notion which could attract a lot more buys than usual.

Cashing out? – Maybe just smart business.