Wilder vs Ortiz 2: Young prospects eager to shine on stacked MGM Grand card

RINGSIDE

An action-packed lineup of undercard attractions will enter the ring on Saturday, November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in support of the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by boxing’s longest reigning heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his WBC title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz.

The non-televised fights will stream live on PBC on FOX Youtube, Twitter and Facebook pages beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT from inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Entering the ring will be Huntington Park, California’s José Manuel Gómez (11-0, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight fight against Miami’s Daniel Placeres (8-2-1, 7 KOs), Ukraine’s Viktor Slavinskyi (10-0-1, 6 KOs) competing in an eight-round super featherweight contest against Mexico’s Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-1-1, 8 KOs) and the younger brother of heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder competes as Marsellos Wilder (5-1, 2 KOs) steps in for a six-round cruiserweight bout against Tennessee’s Dustin Long (2-1-2, 2 KOs).

The action continues with a pair of Dallas-natives as lightweight Arnold Alejandro (11-0, 10 KOs) battles the Philippines’ John Gemino (20-12-1, 10 KOs) for an eight-round duel and featherweight Angel Alejandro (7-0, 4 KOs) steps in for a six-round fight against Mexico’s Francisco Javier Rodriguez (5-1, 3 KOs), plus unbeaten Denver-native Shon Mondragon (4-0, 2 KOs) takes on Nicaragua’s Juan Centeno (4-3-1, 1 KO) in a six-round super bantamweight affair.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.