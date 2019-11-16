Luis Ortiz in UNBELIEVABLE SHAPE ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

WBN Staff

📸 Team Ortiz

Luis Ortiz has begun winding down training efforts after the Cuban got himself into magnificent shape for his imminent rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The heavyweight slugger is hoping to dethrone Wilder at the second time of asking, 20 months on from being stopped by the American puncher.

Wilder was in trouble back in March 2018. A late effort by ‘The Bronze Bomber’ ended the argument.

Ortiz gets a second opportunity come Saturday, November 23 in the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View.

The event goes out live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas where WBN will be scoring the bout on site from ringside.

With the help of conditioning coach Larry Wade, ‘King Kong’ Ortiz seems to be in career-best shape despite his advancing years.

Speaking about camp and Wilder, Ortiz is one hundred percent ready for the challenge.

“I feel really good going into this fight,” revealed Ortiz. “All the hard work is finally coming to an end. Now it’s time to get the proper rest to be at my best on fight night.

“As a team, we worked smart during this training camp. We did things a little different with my diet. I believe that will make me perform at a high level on fight night.

“My weight is right where I want it. All in all, it’s been a very productive training camp.”







PPV

Headlining a huge Pay-Per-View on the world-famous Las Vegas strip is an honor Ortiz aims to take full advantage of next week.

“This is a big opportunity to show the world that I’m the best heavyweight on planet earth,” he said.

“All the fans watching are going to see one of the best heavyweight fights in boxing history.

“Wilder is coming to fight just like me. It makes for a very entertaining night of boxing. The fans are going to be the winners in this fight,” concluded Ortiz.

The winner will either face Tyson Fury on February 22nd or potentially whoever comes out on top between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in another rematch on December 7.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com.