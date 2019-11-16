Dilmaghani vs Fonseca: How to watch FREE LIVE boxing on UK TV tonight

RINGSIDE

Tonight’s big night of World Championship boxing presented by Hennessy Sports from the home of London boxing, The York Hall, Bethnal Green, will be available to watch exclusively live and on free-to-air Channel 5 in the UK from 9pm – 11pm GMT.

A massive night of action starts with the undercard that features the hard-hitting heavyweight talent Lucian Atana and the hot middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr., before switching to two exciting title fights that sees Irish star John Joe Nevin against Freddy Fonseca clash for the Vacant WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship, before Alex Dilmaghani faces Francisco Fonseca for the Vacant IBO World Super-Featherweight Championship.

In addition, Hennessy Sports has made available a Live and Free stream on the Hennessy Sports YouTube channel where it can be viewed around the world. Here’s how to watch:

Live undercard stream (6.45pm – 8.30pm GMT)

Will be available around the world for free. Please view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=I1WHHYCVrlk

Live main event stream (9pm – 11pm GMT)

Will be available for free around the world (except UK) on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=O_Aiobpkpq8

Promoted by Mick Hennessy in association with Infinitum, Channel 5 and Priority Promotions, Dilmaghani v Fonseca will be televised exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5.

Headline attraction on the card features Alex Dilmaghani versus Francisco Fonseca for the Vacant IBO Super-Featherweight Championship. Chief support sees an exciting clash between Irish star John Joe Nevin v Freddy Fonseca for the WBA International Super-Featherweight Championship. A packed and top quality undercard also features: Fast rising Sevenoaks middleweight talent Michael Hennessy Jnr; Stockwell welterweight Samuel Antwi; Welsh super-featherweight Rhys Edwards; Chelsea Lightweight Connor Marsden; two London based Romanians: super-welterweight Flavius Biea and heavyweight Lucian Atani; Basildon super-lightweight Lewis Smith; Islington middleweight Billy Underwood; Luton super-lightweight Jahid Munim and Islington featherweight Alizara Ghadiri.