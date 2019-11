McGregor vs Farooq: Weights, Running order for Glasgow

Ringside

Weights and running order for Saturday’s MTK Global show at Emirates Arena in Glasgow have been confirmed.

The event is live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on iFL TV.

MTK GLOBAL – OFFICIAL WEIGHTS and RUNNING ORDER:

DOORS OPEN – 6.30pm GMT

FIRST BELL – 7.20pm GMT

Preliminary bout (iFL TV)

Bout 1

Super-featherweight, 6 Rounds

CRAIG MORGAN (SCO, 126.5lb) vs. EDWIN TELLEZ (NIC, 129lb)







ESPN+ broadcasts begin 8pm GMT

Bout 2

Welterweight, 6 Rounds

PADDY DONOVAN (IRE, 147.2lb) vs. DANNY MENDOZA (NIC, 147.5lb)

Bout 3

Super-lightweight, 4 Rounds

PIERCE O’LEARY (IRE) vs. CHRIS ADAWAY (ENG)

Bout 4

Light-heavyweight, 8 Rounds

TOMMY PHILBIN, (SCO, 173.9lb) vs. DARRYL SHARP (ENG, 175.5lb)

Bout 5

WBC International Silver super-welterweight title, 10 rounds

KIERAN SMITH (SCO, 152.9lb) vs. VINCENZO BEVILACQUA (ITA, 154lb)

Bout 6

British & Commonwealth bantamweigh titles, 12 rounds

LEE McGREGOR, (SCO, 118lb) vs. UKASHIR FAROOQ (SCO, 117.5b)

Bout 7 (Live Float)

Featherweight, 4 rounds

MARK McKEOWN (SCO, 129lb) vs. JOSE AGUILAR (SCO, 130.8lb)