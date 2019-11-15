EXCLUSIVE: I was told Floyd Mayweather will NEVER fight again – Amir Khan

Phil Jay

At one point in time, they were on the verge of facing each other, but Amir Khan believes Floyd Mayweather will remain out of the ring on his magical 50-0 mark.

Khan chased Mayweather for a large portion of his career, almost landing a massive battle with the ‘Money’ man in 2014.

In the end, it was Marcos Maidana who got the nod. Khan was once again was left disappointed.

Mayweather turns 43 in the New Year, but that hasn’t quelled the consistent rumors of a potential return to the ring.

Old foe Manny Pacquiao, who also eluded Khan throughout his career, is back in the pound for pound mix in his twilight years. A win over Keith Thurman has put the Filipino firmly in everyone’s thoughts for a possible rematch with Mayweather.

In 2015, at least five years too late, the pair fought out a drab encounter. Fans felt short-changed and many want to see them go at it for a second time.

Despite the clamors, Khan sees Mayweather resisting calls to end his two-year retirement after receiving inside information.

“After seeing Floyd Mayweather out and about, I don’t really think he has it in him to come back into boxing,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I know he’s always in the gym doing a little bit here and a little bit there, but I just don’t think he wants to fight. He’s made enough money and what does he need to prove?

“I think he’s proven everything he’s wanted to do. If I was him I’d just call it day and walk away from the sport.”







MAYPAC 2

Asked whether the Pacquiao fight is still relevant following the Senator’s triumph over Thurman, Khan replied: “Definitely. But does that make Mayweather want to come back and take that fight again?

“I think he would have done the exact same to Thurman as Pacquiao did.

“It’s just hard to say how Floyd Mayweather feels. Everyone is chasing that Mayweather fight even when he’s retired. I just don’t see him coming back. I was speaking to someone in his team and he said ‘he’ll never come back.’

“The real reason he’s getting all these names out and he’s talking about these people and spending a bit of time in the gym, is because he just wants to keep his own name relevant,” pointed out the Bolton man.

Pacquiao still has plenty of options to appease the fans without Mayweather as Errol Spence, Terence Crawford or even Vasyl Lomachenko would be solid alternatives if any of those bouts can be made.

With only two or three fights left in his career, the ‘Pacman’ can rest easy. He knows his legacy is firmly secure and the decision to continue until 40 was fully justified.

It’s where does he go next without Mayweather and could his destiny finally lie with Khan in 2020?

All will be revealed in the coming months.