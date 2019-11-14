Roy Jones Jr, Sergio Martinez among honorees for Atlantic City Hall of Fame 2020

RINGSIDE

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) today announced the honorees for the 2020 Induction Ceremony to be held Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28, 2020. The legendary boxers, trainers, promoters, matchmakers, media, and special contributors being enshrined into the 2020 Hall of Fame includes:

Roy Jones, Sergio Martinez, Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, AL Cole, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Calvin Grove, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Ms. Laoma Byrd.

“I am delighted to be going into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame I don’t know if I truly stopped boxing long enough, but it’s an honor and a pleasure that you guys think enough of me to put me into the Hall of Fame. I’m truly delighted and thankful and look forward to being back in Atlantic City again” said Roy Jones.

Since its 2017 inception, the climax of the weekend showcases the prestigious Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony which will take place in the Celebrity Theater at The Historic Claridge – A Radisson Hotel, located on Park Place & the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

The Claridge a Radisson Hotel is again proud to host the 4th Annual Induction Ceremony in June 2020 and partner with the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame” says Brian DeWinne, Partner, at the Claridge Hotel, a historic property that opened in 1930.

“Ray McCline and his team have put on a great weekend of events in each of the past years here at the Claridge and we expect this to be the best Ceremony to date for them! We look forward to hosting and meeting all the inductees and attendees for the event and want to thank all who choose to visit and stay at our Historic hotel.”

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame will boast of an exciting weekend filled with VIP Meet & Greets, Live Boxing, Fan Experience, Music, Food, Boxing Legends and Celebrity guests and much more.

“FantaSea Resorts has been a proud sponsor and partner of the ACHOF since its inception. With this year’s exciting Induction class, we believe this will be ACBHOF’s biggest knockout to date. Founder Ray McCline and his team passion and love for boxing are infectious and that always deliver an experience up close and personal with all your favorite super-heroes of the sport. See you all in June” said Roxanne Passarella Esq. President and CEO of FantaSea Resorts.