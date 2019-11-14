Liam Davies to have father in his corner for Dec 7 clash in Walsall

RINGSIDE

Family Affair For Davies As he Aims For Six Of The Best

Liam Davies wants to make it six of the best and resume a title chase with his father in the corner for the first time as a pro.

Unbeaten Davies has been in imperious form over his five flawless victories from five pro bouts and has yet to even lose a round, with two TKOs already on the board.

He next features on BCB Promotions’ offering in the Stadium Suite at the Banks’s Stadium, Walsall Football Club, on Saturday December 7. The bill is titled ‘Battle at the Banks’s.’

It was hoped the 23-year-old would challenge for the vacant Midlands super bantamweight title on the show, with Brett Fidoe lined up as a co-challenger.

That hasn’t materialised, so a six-round affair is once more in the offing having ended early against Jose Aguilar last time out.

Davies rolled over him in the fourth round, with Aguilar failing to answer the count of 10 after going down from a crunching body shot.

He’d previously taken out Pablo Narvaez in two, with most of his other opponents visiting the floor but managing to see the final bell.

Edward Bjorklund and Stefan Slavchev climbed off the canvas and clung on against Davies, who debuted with a points whitewash over Khvicha Gigolashvili last December.

The hot prospect from Shropshire, who hails from Donnington in Telford, is a second generation fighter as the son of ex-pro Tristan Davies, a former area boss himself.

They worked together with great success over Davies’ stellar amateur career, where he racked up exactly 100 contests, with 78 wins.

Coming through the ranks at dad’s Donnington Boxing Club, he enjoyed national success, as a 2010 ABA Schoolboys winner, and went on to represent England at youth level.

Their reunion awaits when they head into battle once again, with a tinge of disappointment a Midlands prize isn’t on the line.

Liam said: “I thought it would be Fidoe for the Midlands, I’m not sure if it was the board (British Boxing Board of Control) who wouldn’t pass it, but maybe that will happen next year.

“By the end of January or the start of February, I’ll be ready to go for a title. It didn’t happen this time, but I’m being patient.

“It’s not been a bad year, this is my sixth fight in 12 months and my fifth of 2019, so I can’t really complain as I’ve been kept fairly busy.

“I’ve trained hard, so I’m ready for whatever comes in there. I always want to look good and be in the fight of the night, so I can show people that I’m no fluke.

“It wouldn’t be such a bad thing to do the distance, the last time was scheduled for six but I’d never pass up on a TKO.

“That was a good result, he hadn’t been stopped for quite a few (first time in 14 bouts) so for him to be counted out shows what I can do.

“I’m a big and strong kid at super bantam and I do the weight right, I could even make bantam if I wanted to, for the right opportunity.

“This is a big night for me, it’s the first time I’ve had my dad in my corner, as a pro, and that will give me a boost.

“He knows how to bring out the dog in me, boxing wise, and it’s great that we can make these memories together. It means a lot to us.”

The main event at Walsall FC will see the also vacant Midlands featherweight title contested, over 10 rounds, between James Beech Jr and Luke Jones.

Unbeaten Beech, from Bloxwich, is on a quest to become a two-weight area champion with his 12th straight pro win, after 11 victories from 11 pro fights with two TKOs.

Beech, another second generation boxer as the son of local favourite Jimmy Beech is a graduate of Pleck Boxing Club, who he represented 80 times with 50 wins.

Jones, of Chasetown in Staffordshire, has two losses but has also recorded six successes from his nine pro outings, all on points.

He’s completed the duration on all but one occasion, with a technical draw against Alec Bazza ending after one round, as both men were badly cut by a clash of heads.

Another on the under-card is Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, who is 5-0 as a super middleweight with a series of points victories, since switching sports from kickboxing.

‘The Hawk,’ who still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown, has seen off Lewis van Poetsch, Darryl Sharp, Kevin McCauley, Scott Hillman and Owen Jobburn.

Cole Johnson, of Stoke-on-Trent, seeks his fifth paid success, after recording four points victories starting with his debut last year.

The lightweight hopeful hasn’t conceded a round so far as a pro and has a good grounding, having previously become a national titleist himself as an amateur.

Johnson claimed England Senior Development honours in 2017, representing Orme Boxing Club, and wants to build a path towards further accolades.

Southpaw Lauren Johnson, from nearby Willenhall, will lace on the gloves for the first time in nearly 18 months and is going up a weight to super welter.

‘The Black Widow’ returns after claiming the eight-round British Challenge strap in her previous outing, by making it a hat-trick of paid points results.

Dudley’s Ruben Campbell will be looking to have his hand raised for the third time, as a pro, after outpointing Ibrar Riyaz and Matt ‘MJ’ Hall so far.

Another second generation fighter, Campbell is planning to campaign as a super lightweight, where his dad Ray ‘Raza’ Campbell featured in the early 1990s.

The show will start at 6pm and end by 9pm, where screens will then be used at the venue to broadcast the world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua attempts to regain his WBA ‘super,’ WBO, IBF and IBO belts from Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, who are three hours ahead of UK time.

Tickets for the bill in the Stadium Suite are on sale now, which are priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP with a hot fork buffet.

They are available by calling the BCB Box Office on 07493 582 261 or online here:

https://myfighttickets.com/shop-1?olsPage=products%2Fbanks

It will be £40 for entry on the door.