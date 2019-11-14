Fight for Children: Sonny Fredrickson battles Samuel Teah tonight in Washington

RINGSIDE

On Thursday night in Washington, D.C., top contender Sonny Fredrickson (21-1, 14 KOs), of Toledo, OH, defends his USBA Super Lightweight Title against Samuel “Tsunami” Teah (15-3-1, 7 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA, in the 10-round main event at the 30th Annual “Fight for Children” Gala held at the Hilton Hotel in our nation’s capital.

Yesterday at the pre-fight weigh-in, the 25-year-old Fredrickson tipped the scales at 139.8 pounds, while Teah weighed in at 139.4.

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Fredrickson will be seeking his fourth straight victory. On May 18, 2019, the 6-foot-1 Fredrickson knocked out former world title challenger Joseph Laryea in the first round in Dearborn, MI.

Headlining last year’s “Fight for Children” event on November 1, 2018, Fredrickson won the vacant USBA Super Lightweight Title via 10-round unanimous decision versus Manuel Mendez.

The only loss of his six years as a professional came in a hard-fought battle against Shohjahon Ergashev on January 12, 2018, in a bout telecast on SHOWTIME.

Fredrickson is currently world ranked #8 by the IBF and #11 by the WBA.

The 32-year-old Teah looks to rebound following a tough decision loss to Tre’Sean Wiggins on February 23, in Philadelphia, PA.