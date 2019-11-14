Elton Dharry plans shock upset against Andrew Moloney in Australia

RINGSIDE

Guyana-native Elton Dharry didn’t travel halfway around the world from New York City to Australia simply to pick-up a paycheck, after his World Boxing Association (WBA) Interim super flyweight title fight this Friday, against undefeated Aussie fighter Andrew “The Monster” Moloney.

Dharry (24-5-1, 14 KOs) plans to ruin the expected coronation of Moloney (20-0, 13 KOs), the No. 1-rated WBA contender for the vacant title, who knocked out Miguel Gonzalez (29-1) this past March in the fourth round of their WBA Title Eliminator.

Moloney vs. Dharry is the 12-round main event streaming live on ESPN+ from Melbourne, Australia.

“I’ve trained and worked hard a really long time, so, for me, it doesn’t matter where this fight is being held,” Dharry said. “Traveling here wasn’t a problem. This is for a world title and that’s what I want. I do recognize it as my biggest fight, but I’m treating it as just another fight, and he’s just another opponent to me. That’s how I see it.

“I came here because I believe I can win this fight. It’s the reason I traveled 30-plus hours to get here. I don’t predict my fights; I just go in the ring prepared for whatever style. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. His style doesn’t really mean anything to me. I’m here to win!”

The 33-year-old Dharry, WBA-rated No. 5 and reigning WBA Fedecentro and World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX super flyweight champion, will enter the ring riding a 21-fight win streak dating back to 2010.

As a bantamweight, Dharry is a former International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental, Guyanese, and WBC Caribbean Boxing Federation title holder. In his sixth pro fight, back in 2007, Dharry extended future four-time, three-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz the full distance in a loss by way of a four-round unanimous decision.

“We’re extremely excited about this opportunity,” Havoc Boxing Promotions CEO Rob Diaz added. “Elton’s head trainer, Martin Gonzalez, has put together a masterful plan. We have no doubt Elton will execute and bring the championship back to Brooklyn.”