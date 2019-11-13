Another ex-world champ speaks out, DISGUSTED YouTube fight taken seriously after deaths

Phil Jay

Nabeel Ahmad

On the back of Abner Mares airing his views on the wild YouTube fight last weekend, former super lightweight champion Sergey Lipinets has joined the three-weight ruler.

Lipinets has been vocal in stating YouTubers in the ring should not be taken seriously.

Like Mares, Lipinets was upset bonafide boxing champions were reduced to undercard status.

The worst part for the Kazakh-born Russian was the fact boxers gave their lives to the sport this year, one just a day after the event took place.

Clearly irate, Lipinets couldn’t bring himself to tune-in.

“I didn’t watch the DAZN fights for one reason only, I would not be part of that audience,” stated Lipinets.

“Secondly, I believe it’s a shame for fighters like Billy Joe Saunders to be on an undercard and the second string of such an event. But I do get the money part of it.

“The worst part is that serious and reputable news outlets actually talk about that even as though it was something really meaningful for the world of boxing.

“Personally, I’m disgusted by that whole notion that just this year real fighters died in the square for far less money.

“Guitar players should be playing their guitar. YouTubers are welcome to play with the computers. Fighters are fighting, (they are) not playing.”







DON’T PLAY BOXING

The whole debate of YouTubers in boxing is not that they have no right to fight. Celebrity boxing has been around for years and has largely been embraced.

It’s the fact they pretend to be real boxers. That they are given the same platform and attention as professionals. They are nowhere near the pros and should never be placed as such.

Add into the bargain the fact one of them actually said he could defeat a real boxer. That’s when the event took a sinister turn.

Calling out a bonafide professional, not to mention eventually facing one, could have devastating consequences.

The way things are currently going, it could take something critical before any of these YouTubers reconsider entering one of the most dangerous sports around.

Firstly, YouTubers should fight on YouTube. Secondly, in head guards for their own protection. Unless they can actually prove they can box in front of a panel.

That’s who normal pros gain their license, not have it handed to them on a plate.

If they can’t box, and the two participants last weekend clearly can’t, they should not be encouraged to act as though they can.

Where will it all end? – Probably not in a good place.

