Serhii Bohachuk world rated following Tyrone Brunson victory

RINGSIDE

📷Lina Baker

Fast-Rising Star Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (16-0, 16 KOs), of Ukraine currently residing in Los Angeles, CA, is now world ranked #14 by the World Boxing Council in the super-welterweight division, it was announced today.

Promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, the 24-year-old Bohachuk is trained by the renowned Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, CA.

Most recently, the heavy-handed Bohachuk knocked out contender Tyrone Brunson in the fourth-round headlining ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ at the AVALON Nightclub on October 27, 2019. With the victory he earned the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title.

Brunson, holder of the record for the most consecutive first-round knockouts (19) to start as a professional, had previously battled with former world champions Caleb Plant, Kermit Cintron and Tony Harrison in addition to world ranked contenders Dennis Hogan and Carson Jones.

“Serhii has made great strides since turning professional in February 2017. With each fight he’s adding new pieces to his game which make him a more well-rounded, exciting and entertaining fighter and that shows in each performance. While the knockouts are great for the fans, there’s so much more to his technique and skill set,” said Loeffler.

“Abel Sanchez has a long history of training some of boxing’s biggest punches and Serhii fits right in among them. We feel that he is one of the top young stars in boxing and 2020 is going to be a very big year for him. We look forward to providing him the biggest opportunities as he ascends in the super welterweight division.”

Details on Bohachuk’s next fight will be forthcoming.