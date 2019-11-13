Paddy Donovan looks to shine on McGregor vs Farooq undercard

RINGSIDE

Paddy Donovan is eager to show off further facets of his talent on Saturday’s SOLD OUT show in Glasgow.

The gifted Limerick welterweight won 13 (thirteen) national titles as an amateur and snatched headlines with a ruthless debut stoppage win on the #MTKFightNight in Belfast last month.

Now as he heads for the undercard of the all-Scottish British & Commonwealth title showdown between Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq that has boxing talking, Donovan is hunting improvement.

Donovan, who is trained and managed by Andy Lee and promoted by US giants Top Rank, said: “I’m physically in great shape since my last fight and that has made things easier.

“We’ve been working on a lot of things and I’m doing all I can to improve my boxing skills. Everything Andy is teaching me I’m trying to perfect. We have a long road ahead but things are going well.

“Scotland is a great boxing country that has produce some great fighters down the years and that’s true of right now as well.

“I fought in Scotland back in 2011 and I’m looking forward to doing so again. I’ve heard it’s a great venue the Emirates Arena and I know it’s sold out so I’m pretty sure the fans will be electric on the night.



“I’ll be wearing my Celtic jersey when I land over there just to let them all know that the Irish Paddy has arrived!”

Joining Donovan and McGregor vs. Farooq on a firecracker of a bill is WBC International Silver champion Kieran Smith against unbeaten Italian Vincenzo Bevilacqua, Mark McKeown, Craig Morgan, Tommy Philbin, Pierce O’Leary and more.