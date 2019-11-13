Deontay Wilder: To this day, they still won’t fight Luis Ortiz for a reason

WBN Staff

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Deontay Wilder believes the heavyweight division’s top stars are avoiding Luis Ortiz like the plague as the American prepares to battle the Cuban for a second time.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ was shaken to his boots by ‘King Kong’ in their first meeting 20 months ago. Wilder and Ortiz go at it again on November 23.

A massive Las Vegas clash on Pay-Per-View will lead Wilder nicely into a similar return with Tyson Fury. That’s provided the WBC title holder keeps his belt for a tenth time.

Wilder is looking forward to pitting his wits against Ortiz once again at the MGM Grand.

“Here we go again. The only way for there to be a rematch was for there to be an exciting first fight,” said Wilder.

“When I first met this man in the ring, it was amazing and inspiring to go up against such a skillful fighter. It was such a great experience for me and an honor for me to face him.

“That first fight was a test for me to show me where my skill level was in the heavyweight division. He was the bogeyman in the heavyweight division for a reason. To this day, they still don’t fight him for a reason.”

On his position as one of the best heavyweights in the business, Wilder continued: “I’m the best in the world. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I believe in that and I’ve proven that.

“I’ve proved so many people wrong and I still have to do it. That gives me the motivation and the will to keep going.

"There wasn't really anything that I learned about myself in the first fight, but it was confirmation of something I had already known. I know what I can do and I believe in myself. I didn't feel like I was proving anything to myself, it was just proving it to others."







FAMILY

The pair fight for their respective families. With both having daughters who fight different conditions.

This fact bonds them together in combat but doesn’t change the dynamic of battling for victory, according to Wilder.

“I created a bond with Ortiz fighting the first time because of our daughters. We were two fathers in the ring who had to battle it out for our families. There’s no better feeling than going to war against another gladiator.

“We’re passionate about this and we want to give the fans the best fight possible. We will do that again because I never leave you without having a great time and giving you excitement.

“If you’ve never seen a boxing match before, I’m the person to come see. If you want to see excitement, this is the fight to be at. This is the fight to order.

“I’m a true champion. A true champion can walk it like he talks it, and I walk it like I talk it every time.

“On November 23 I expect to see everyone there or ordering it on pay-per-view, because I can’t wait,” added the Alabama slammer.