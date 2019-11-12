Trainer Dave Coldwell: Best is yet to come from Anthony Fowler

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson

Anthony Fowler’s hectic 2019 continues as the Liverpool super-welterweight takes on Harry Scarff on November 23rd at the M&S Arena in his home city.

Scarff has a respectable reputation on the domestic circuit and he’s the current holder of the English title, and Dave Coldwell, Fowler’s trainer, insists that the fight is a test that will push his charge hard.

“This is a great fight for Anthony,” revealed Coldwell. “Since his defeat to Scott Fitzgerald earlier this year, Anthony has shown the kind of hunger that really impresses me.

“This is another fight where he can put things right and get back to where he wants to be. Scarff is a fighter I’ve seen enough of and I think he’s a quality fighter with a lot of strengths.

“Fowler will need to be at his very best in this fight, and if he’s learnt the lessons from the Fitzgerald fight then I’m confident he’ll get the win and look good doing so.”

On Fowler’s desire to avenge the Fitzgerald defeat, Coldwell added, “He’s a fighter and you know what fighters are like.

“We sat ringside in Newcastle on Saturday watching the Scott Fitzgerald/Ted Cheeseman fight, and it’s where he wants to be.

“Fowler was a brilliant amateur who fought at the highest level and he wants to do the same as a professional. The Fitzgerald loss gave him a few things to think about.

” I’m impressed with how he’s responded. I think the best is still to come from him.”