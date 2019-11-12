Leo Santa Cruz primed for historic attempt at a fourth weight world title

WBN Staff

Leo Santa Cruz is gearing up for yet another world title fight on the undercard of Deontay Wilder’s rematch with Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas.

The ex-WBA featherweight champion aims to win the belt at the next weight against Miguel Flores.

Fighting at the MGM Grand is every boxer’s dream, and Santa Cruiz is no different. Looking forward to the event, Santa Cruz is fixated on winning a fourth-weight strap.

“I work hard for every fight and it’s going to be the same for this fight. This opportunity came to fight for the 130-pound title and I’m excited to fight for it. I want to become a four-division world champion,” he said.

“I’m going to see how I feel at 130. If I’m strong I definitely feel like I will have more fights there. My goal right now is to win this world title. That’s what I’m focused on.

“I’m very happy and excited to have this opportunity to become a four-division world champion. My goal when I began boxing was just to become a world champion. To go for a fourth time is an even bigger dream.”

On his opponent, Santa Cruz added: “Miguel Flores is a tough fighter and I don’t underestimate him. I know it’s going to be a hard fight. He’s going to come with everything he has. It’s the opportunity of his lifetime.

“I’m really motivated like this is my first world title. This is something big for me. It will help me be remembered as one of the best Mexican fighters and that’s my goal.

“Most importantly, we’re going to give the fans a great show on fight night. To be the co-main event for Deontay Wilder is amazing. He always gives a great show, but my job is to give everyone even more excitement.”







FRAMPTON

Santa Cruz has built a fearsome reputation, having only suffered a solitary loss during his career.

Carl Frampton inflicted that reverse in 2016, but it was quickly avenged the following year.

Since then, a standout triumph over Abner Mares, either side of a couple of lesser-known names, have kept Santa Cruz in the pound for pound Top 20 shake-up.

Another recognized strap would go a long way to seeing Santa Cruz approach the top ten.