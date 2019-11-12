Lee McGregor hopes to land European shot with a victory over Kash Farooq

RINGSIDE

Lee McGregor has stressed the importance of Saturday’s British & Commonwealth title showdown with Kash Farooq.

The pair meet in an all-Scottish clash on a SOLD OUT #MTKFightNight Emirates Arena in Glasgow – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

While he retains full respect for former amateur friend Farooq (13-0, 6 KOs), McGregor (7-0, 6 KOs) is burning with desire to seize the glory and huge opportunities in the process.

McGregor said: “I think the winner of this will definitely quickly go on to challenge for the European title – probably in the next fight.

“A lot of people rate both myself and Kash very highly so it makes sense to say that the winner will go on to big things.

“So much can happen in boxing. For the next 12 months, I want to get through this as it’s the biggest fight in my career – then I’d like to fight for the European.

“If there’s a world title available at any point, I’ll challenge for it. I definitely want to be knocking on the door of world level in the next 12 months.

“We know there won’t be a single empty seat in that big venue on the night. That says how big this is for Scottish boxing.”

A historic night of boxing also stars the likes of Kieran Smith, Mark McKeown, Paddy Donovan, Pierce O’Leary and many more.

Tune in live on iFL TV on the night and watch for free.