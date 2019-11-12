Kieran Smith aims to be pushing for title fights in the New Year

RINGSIDE

Unbeaten Scottish star Kieran Smith is ready to fly high in the next year.

The man known as ‘Chopper’ makes his return on Saturday when he defends his WBC International Silver title against fellow undefeated fighter Vincenzo Bevilacqua on a sold out #MTKFightNight at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The action is live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and live worldwide on IFL TV, with Smith (15-0, 7 KOs) looking for his third win of 2019 following victories over Ivan Montero and Jan Balog earlier this year.

Unbeaten Bevilacqua (16-0) is up next for Smith, and he hopes a win there leads to him being let off the leash and securing huge fights in 2020.

Smith said: “Fans can expect entertainment in this fight, and then in 2020 I’m ready for big title fights and I want to get right in the mix.

“First I need to take care of business on Saturday. I am fully focused on that fight and I’m looking forward to facing off against an opponent who is 16-0.

“It’s definitely great to be back at the Emirates Arena too. It is a great venue and it’s growing every time, so it’s going to be another fantastic occasion.”

