Hot prospect Pierce O’Leary out to build on pro debut win in Glasgow

Promising Dublin prospect Pierce O’Leary bids to follow up an impressive debut in sold-out Glasgow this weekend.

‘Big Bang’ won a staggering NINE amateur titles before turning professional with MTK Global on the #MTKFightNight at Ulster Hall last month; producing an assured display against Oscar Amador.

Now, on the biggest boxing bill in Scotland for years, the Docklands ABC product is looking to snatch some more limelight.

O’Leary said: “I’m really excited to be out early again, after that debut I had. I’ll keep looking to gain experience and learn my craft the best I can.

“It’s just a fantastic card to be on. I’ll be expecting big crowds as it’s a massive venue and sold out. The last time I fought in Scotland was 2014 I think in an international. I got the win that time.

“My debut was a special moment for myself and for all the fans who travelled up and people from my area. I knew I was carrying up a load but nothing like as many as I did. What an experience!

“After the debut victory, we were straight back in the gym and working on techniques.



“I can’t thank MTK Global enough for putting on a great night and making me part of it.”

A classic night of boxing at Emirates Arena is topped by the all-Scottish British & Commonwealth bantamweight title fight between Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq with the likes of Kieran Smith, Mark McKeown, Paddy Donovan and more joining O’Leary on the undercard.

