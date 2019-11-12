Ex-promoter: David Allen could have achieved more if he’d applied himself

WBN Staff

📸 Tom Shaw

Dennis Hobson revealed his delight at securing the services of Kash Ali but gave a saddened verdict on old heavyweight charge David Allen.

Ali is set for his debut under the Hobson banner on November 29 at Ponds Forge in Sheffield on the back of a suspension for biting David Price.

As Hobson readies himself for a new top division ride with Ali, the Yorkshireman couldn’t help feel disappointed in where Allen’s career has ended up.

“I haven’t had a heavyweight for a while and I’m excited,” stated Hobson. “I had Dave Allen at the start of his career. He’s another fighter who could have achieved much more if he’d applied himself.

“He’s taken fights not in condition, taken heavy punishment and probably shortened his career. It’s a shame because I like David a lot.”

Giving his verdict of Ali, who is 15-1 with 7 KO’s, Hobson added: “I believe he’s in the top 10 of the British heavyweights right now. In the next two or three fights, I think he’ll be in the top six.

“Whereas Kash is so fresh. When you look at what Price did to Allen, then you can see Kash’s potential. Kash was close to stopping Price.

“If they ever fight again, Kash would do a number on him.”







KASH

The fighter himself is raring to go following a public apology on the back of events against Price at Liverpool’s M & S Bank Arena.

“I can’t wait to get back. To show people the real me,” said Kash. “The six months ban has flown by.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back in the ring. It’s time to fight again.

“I don’t need to prove anything to the people that know me, because they know I’m not a bad guy.

“The people that don’t know me, and the first time they’ve seen me and I’m taking a chunk out of David Price. They are not going to think I’m a nice guy!

“I’m not a bad person though, and as my career goes on, people will realise that.”