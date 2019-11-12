Dave Coldwell delighted with ongoing progress of Hopey Price

RINGSIDE

Dave Coldwell was excited in the build-up to Hopey Price’s professional debut.

Long preparing the ex Team GB starlet in his thriving Rotherham base, Coldwell has been impressed by his latest charge since day one.

Price, a near-certainty for future amateur glory, resisted the lure of unpaid accolades to pursue professional dreams and his transition to the pro game was complete when he made his debut on November 2nd at Manchester Arena.

Registering a four round win over Joel Sanchez, Coldwell couldn’t hide his delight at Price’s winning start.

“I’ve worked with a lot of talented fighters, and Hopey is right up there,” buzzed Coldwell.

“Since we’ve been working together, he’s making massive progress and seeing it all come together on his debut was great to see.

“Already as a pro he’s spent time sparring in LA, he’s been training with world champions, and he’s been listening to everything I’m trying to install in him.

“This is a young man who has all the tools and his first win last Saturday night was following months of hard work. This is just the start for him and there’s going to be so many great nights ahead for him.”

On the aftermath of Price’s debut, Coldwell added, “The reaction he had from everyone was brilliant and you can see how much it means to him.

“Fans have been stopping him and praising him on his performance and people in the industry, really important people, were massively impressed with what they saw in Drago.

“I’ve been around this sport a very long time in many capacities and he’s a fighter who I know can go as far as he wants to. His journey in this sport is going to be something else.”