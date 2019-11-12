Danila Ramos fires warning to Katharina Thanderz as clash nears

RINGSIDE

Danila Ramos (8-1, 1 KO) is fired up ahead of her hotly anticipated interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight title clash with Katharina Thanderz (12-0, 2 KOs) on Saturday, November 16th at the Ekeberghallen in Oslo.

The Brazilian boxer has hit back at claims from Thanderz’s coach predicting a knockout win, and has warned her opponent to be ‘ready for war’ as she promises to bring home the belt by inflicting the Norwegian’s first defeat.

The former model and mother, who moved to Argentina to pursue her boxing career, also reveals the motivation behind her World title aspirations.

“Her coach is wrong if he thinks she can knock me out,” she says “Does he even know boxing? I’ve had 150 amateur fights against all different types of opponents. I think she needs to change trainer or after the fight he can watch me train then he will see my power and speed. He doesn’t intimidate me.

“She has never fought a real champion like me. I have all the technical skills to win, and I will win. She will find out what it is like to be in a real battle. After this fight, she will have a record of 12-1. There’s no other way for her.

“Thanderz will feel the power of my fists. She wants to take the bread out of my daughter’s mouth and I will not allow it. She should be ready for war. I will come back to Argentina with the belt. I will become World Champion!”

Katharina Thanderz headlines a huge show at the historic Ekeberghallen as she faces Danila Ramos for the interim WBC Female World Super Featherweight crown, while Kai Robin Havnaa looks to bolster his World title claim in a crunch cruiserweight clash with American dangerman Al Sands, and top talents Kevin Melhus, Alexander Hagen, Bernard Torres and Kent Erik Baadstad complete an action-packed card in the Norwegian capital.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no. All the action will be available to watch live across Viasat 4, Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway.